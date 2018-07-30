Alliance Resource Partners moves higher after raising revenue guidance

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) +1.3% premarket after reporting mixed Q2 results but raising its full-year revenue guidance.

ARLP is maintaining existing guidance for FY 2018 coal production of 40M-41M tons and 40,3M-41.3M tons of coal sales, virtually all priced and committed, and has secured volume and price commitments for 24.7M tons, 16M tons and 6.7M tons in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But ARLP raises guidance for full-year revenues to $1.88B-$1.92B, net income to $430M-$450M, EBITDA to $740M-$760M, and capex to $225M-$255M.

For Q2, coal sales volumes of 10.5M tons rose 24% Y/Y, primarily reflecting fulfillments of shipments delayed during from Q1 due to weather-related transportation disruptions, as well as a 2.6% Y/Y increase in export volumes.