CNA Financial Q2 EPS gains driven by P&C and commercial lines

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reports Q2 core EPS 99 cents vs 88 cents.

Q2 property & casualty combined ratio 93.8% vs. 93.5% Y/Y; underlying combined ratio 95.3% vs. 94.6%.

P&C net written premiums of $1.77B rose 4% from $1.70B a year earlier.

P&C core income increased to $319M from $261M a year ago.

Commercial net written premiums rose to $810M from $782M while core income increased to $143M from $120M.

Specialty net written premiums fell 2% to $688M from $701M Y/Y; as core income increased to $183M from $131M.

Core return on equity 9.1% fs. 8.0% at June 30, 2017.

Book value per share $42.06 vs $45.15 on Dec. 31, 2017; book value excluding AOCI $44.29 on June 30, 2018 vs. $45.02 on Dec. 31, 2017.

Source: Press Release

