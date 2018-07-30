Booz Allen Hamilton receives a $885M task order from GSA FEDSIM

The General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) recently awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) worth $885M contract to provide an eMAPS solution that will enable the USG Program Office, Defense Department partners and the intelligence community to rapidly employ artificial intelligence, neural and deep neural networks for over a five-year period.

“The high volume, variety and velocity of intelligence acquired across the U.S. government cannot be harnessed by people alone,” said Booz Allen’s Executive Vice President Judi Dotson. “Our team of expert data scientists and engineers will apply cutting-edge solutions to deliver integrated eMAPS support to unlock the value of artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) and analytics, which will give warfighters positioned around the world the tools they need to drive U.S. national security forward.”