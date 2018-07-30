Northwest Pipe buys maker of water transmission pipe products for $38M

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) agrees to acquire Ameron Water Transmission, a supplier of engineered welded steel pressure pipe and reinforced concrete pipe, for $38.3M.

In addition to expanding its footprint in a key water transmission pipe market, NWPX says the deal adds bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, reinforced concrete pipe and T-Lock, a proprietary PVC lining for concrete pipe sewer applications, to its product portfolio.

NWPX says the Ameron deal is the next step in its multi-year transformation to become a pure-play water company