Juniper Networks +2.1% as Deutsche Bank upgrades to Buy

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 2.1% after a boost to Buy at Deutsche Bank, even against a lackluster forecast from the company for its Q3.

Juniper's in good position to benefit from "major product cycle catalysts" -- with multi-quarter demand cycles in 5G, 400G cloud switch routing and enterprise multi-cloud -- though those benefits are a few years away. There's enough demand for both Juniper and Cisco for them to capture "their fair share of wallet." (h/t Bloomberg)

DB's raising its price target to $32 from $25, implying 19.7% upside.