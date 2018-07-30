Burning spotlight on Tesla ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer previews Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report and production update.

"We believe Model 3 cash gross margin will be driven by labor absorption, yield loss/rework expense, and mix," writes analyst Colin Rusch.

"Given negative sentiment, we see the possibility for a short squeeze should operating CF prove better than feared but maintain our cautious stance on shares," he adds.

Deep Oppenheimer number-crunching: "We increase our shipment and Model 3 ASP assumptions for 2018-2019 while also raising SG&A spending, resulting in the following changes: 2018 Rev./GM/EPS of $19.4B/17.1%/($9.17), from $14.6B/16.8%/($10.72). Our 2019 estimates go to $24.5B/22.6%/$0.59, from $21.2B/22.5%/$0.46."

The investment firm sticks with a Perform rating on Tesla.

Other Wall Street short takes on Tesla: Goldman Sachs warns on 'waning' Model 3 enthusiasm; UBS sees the EV automaker's pricing strategy as a prelude to a capital raise; Nomura says if Tesla executes to plan that bankruptcy risk can be significantly reduced.

The spotlight is going to be burning bright during Tesla's post-earnings conference call. SA contributor Kwan-Chen Ma has some advice on trading in the 72-hour window around the event. Seeking Alpha will update on the event as it happens.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch