Affiliated Managers gains after Q2 earnings beat

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) rises 4.3% in early trading after Q2 economic EPS of $3.61 beats consensus by 2 cents.

Q2 economic EPS compares with $3.33 in the year-ago period.

Q2 revenue increased to $600.1M from $570.9M a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $246.2M from $254.8M.

Aggregate fees were $1.28B, up from $1.22B.

Assets under management $824.2B vs $772.1B at June 30, 2017, and vs. $830.9B at March 31, 2018.

Q2 net client cash inflows of $4.3B.

Foreign exchange hurt AUM by $8.1B and realizations and distributions were $2.8B during the quarter.

