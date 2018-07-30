More on Booz Allen Hamilton Q1 results

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH -0.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.6% to $1.65B.

And revenue, excluding billable expenses were $1.17B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted operating margin increased 146 bps to 9.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 145 bps to 10.8% for the period.

Total backlog +21.4% to $17.1B.

The company generated book-to-bill ratio of 1.64x for the quarter.

The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share payable on August 31, 2018.

Reaffirmed FY2019 Outlook: Revenue: +6 to +8%; Adjusted EPS: $2.35-2.50; Average diluted shares outstanding: 141-145M; Tax rate: 25- 27%.

