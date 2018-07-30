Diamond Offshore rises as Q2 loss comes in lighter than expected

Diamond Offshore (DO +2.9% ) opens higher after reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss but missing expectations for revenues, which fell by a third from the prior-year quarter.

DO says its floater rig utilization increased to 53% from 47% in Q2 but the average dayrate fell to $317K from $391K a year ago.

As of July 1, DO’s total contracted backlog was $2.2B, which the company says represents 23 rig years of work.

DO says it extended the current Ocean BlackHawk contract through Q2 2021 and executed two new two-year contracts, one for the Ocean BlackHornet and one for a yet to be named drillship, which are scheduled to commence in 2020.

“With this new backlog, our sixth generation drillships are now contracted into the next decade at rates that are materially above current market," DO says.