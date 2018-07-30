Pebblebrook says offer for LaSalle will be available after LHO holders reject Blackstone

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -0.9% ) says its offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) will be available when Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) merger agreement is voted down.

“We have spoken with the owners of the vast majority of LaSalle common shares, who have all expressed their support for our offer over the Blackstone proposal, and we see no scenario in which shareholders approve Blackstone’s take-under deal," says Pebblebrook Chairman, President, and CEO Jon E. Bortz.

Earlier today, LaSalle's board of trustees said it found the Pebblebrook cash-and-stock offer didn't constitute a "superior proposal" to the Blackstone all-cash $33.50-per-share merger agreement. LHO shareholders will vote on the proposal on Sept. 6.

Pebblebrook has offered to pay $37.80-per-share in cash for up to 20% of LHO shares and 0.92 of a Pebblebrook share per LHO share for the rest. At Friday's close, Pebblebrook's offer would value the stock swap part at $35.42 per LHO share.

