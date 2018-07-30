AMD +3% as Cowen boosts target on 2019 potential

Cowen reiterates an Outperform rating and raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $21 to $25, a 32% upside to Friday’s close.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay cites the strong Q2 results, “de-risked” 2H18 outlook, and a meeting with CEO Lisa Su.

Ramsay: “Investor interest was high and the message was upbeat but still unsatisfied, as management is determined to capitalize on share gain opportunities in datacenter and client markets. Dr. Su’s message was AMD is just getting started; we agree.”

AMD also stands to gain from its 7nm products launching later this year compared to Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) late 2019 release for its 10nm chips.

Cowen expects AMD to generate EPS of $0.82 in 2019 (consensus: $0.62).

AMD shares are up 3% to $19.50.

Intel shares are down 1.8% to $46.84.

