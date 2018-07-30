Stocks start mostly lower; Caterpillar's early gain fades to breakeven

The Dow ticks higher in early trading after Caterpillar's Q2 came in better than expected, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq start lower; Dow +0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Caterpillar popped 2% at the open after reporting better than expected earnings and issuing upbeat guidance but has since faded to break-even after saying tariffs would whack $100M-$200M from its bottom line in H2.

"The market is headed for jittery times," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "Those tariffs are showing up in earnings reports and eventually will hit the consumer. Once that happens, consumer sentiment will dampen."

European bourses are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., sectors are evenly mixed so far, with energy ( +0.8% ) and telecom services ( +1.1% ) the top performers while technology ( -0.5% ) again brings up the rear.

U.S. WTI crude oil +2.4% at $70.35/bbl.

Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing survey