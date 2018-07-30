Frontier, union extend California labor deal

Frontier Communications (FTR +1.9% ) and the Communications Workers of America have a new ratified deal extending existing contracts in California through September 2020.

That means extended collective bargaining agreements with a no-layoff provision; pay increases of 2.25% and 2%; filling 40 new customer service tech jobs and 35 call center jobs; job upgrades for some classifications and "continued operational flexibility."

The CWA represents about 2,700 of Frontier's California workers; the new deal extends one that would have expired in March 2019.