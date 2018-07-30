More on Vermilion Energy Q2 results

Vermilion Energy (VET -2.1% ) Q2 reports production increase by 19.9% Y/Y to 80,625 boe/d, due to Spartan acquisition and production added from the Q1 2018 drilling program.

Fund flows from operations was $193M, up 31% driven by higher production volumes and commodity prices.

Crude oil & condensate production increased 21.2% to 34,574 bbls/d; NGLs 47.9% to 5,651 bbls/d; Natural gas increased 15.8% to 242 mmcf/d.

Average prices: Crude oil & condensate: $87.50/bbl (+36%); NGLs: $26.06 (24.2%) per bbl ; Natural gas: $4.77 (+0.4%) per mmcf.

For FY18, the company increased capex by $70M to $500M; production guidance remains unchanged at 86,000-90,000 boe/d.

Previously: Vermilion Energy reports Q2 results (July 30)

Previously: Vermilion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for $1.4B in shares and debt (April 16)