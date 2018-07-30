Armada Hoffler digs into Baltimore Harbor Point, Atlanta Georgia Tech projects

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH -0.5% ) reports two new developments--one mixed-use 12-story building near Baltimore's Inner Harbor and another project in partnership with Georgia Tech in west midtown Atlanta.

Armada Hoffler will develop and construct Wills Wharf mixed-use building in Baltimore, which will comprise more than 325,000 square feet of office, retail, and hotel space is part of the Harbor Point development. Its top four floors are leased to the owner and operator of a 157-room Canopy by Hilton hotel. AHH plans to deliver the building in Q1 2020.

In Atlanta, AHH will invest in the office and retail parts of the Interlock, a new mixed-use public-private partnership with Georgia Tech, which will participate as ground lessor and anchor office tenant. Armada Hoffler will provide participating mezzanine loan for the office and retail components of the project and expects about 60% of its pre-leased before breaking ground.

AHH expects to be general contractor for the office, retail, multifamily, and hotel parts of the Interlock project. S.J. Collins will be the project's master developer.

The Interlock will offer 200,000 square feet of office space, 90,000 square feet of retail space, 350 apartment units, 70 single-family townhomes, and a 125-room boutique hotel in the emerging West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta.

