Phillips 66 eyes $2B in costs for Gray Oak pipeline project

Phillips 66 (PSX +2.6% ) and joint venture partner Andeavor (ANDV +0.9% ) say they expect to spend $2B building the 800K bbl/day Gray Oak pipeline project to run from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale plays to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The companies had been mum on how much the project would cost because they were running an open season to gauge shipper interest in the project, but they are now firming their plans toward a year-end 2019 in-service date, adding that future expansions could push capacity up to 1M bbl/day.

Including the planned spending on Gray Oak, PSX foresees total FY 2018 capex of $2.3B-$2.5B, CFO Kevin Mitchell said during Friday's earnings conference call.