Redhill surrenders bulk of gain on weak 52-week remission data on RHB-104

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL +0.4% ) is up almost an 11x surge in volume. Shares briefly touched $14, up over 48% , before retracing.

The culprit appears to be the requirement of 52-week remission data in the second Phase 3. The presentation slides showed a remission rate at week 26 of 37% versus 23% for placebo (slide #14). The remission rate at week 52, however, dropped to 27% compared to 20% for placebo (slide #16), falling well short of statistical significance (p=0.155) and implying a diminishing treatment effect.

Previously: RedHill's RHB-104 successful in late-stage Crohn's study; shares up 40% premarket (July 30)