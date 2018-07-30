Cision acquires visual content analyzing platform

Cision (CISN -2.5% ) acquires ShareIQ, a platform discovers, analyzes and indexes of visual content, as well as shared and republished copies of specific images.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

"With more than three billion images uploaded to the web each day and more than 95 million images added to channels like Instagram daily, earned media is becoming increasingly visual. ShareIQ is the latest of our carefully curated technology acquisitions designed to make the Cision Comms Cloud the most robust in the industry – and the first to provide comms professionals with a way to harness the true business impact of the visual content market.", said Kevin Akeroyd, CISN's CEO

Press Release