Chinese internet stocks drop after Sohu, Sogou earnings

Chinese internet information providers and internet-related stocks drop after this morning’s earnings reports from Sohu (SOHU -17.2%), Sogou (SOGO -11.5%), and Changyou (CYOU -5.8%).
On the move: Alibaba (BABA -1.8%), JD.com (JD -2.5%), Uxin (UXIN -6%), Weibo (WB -4.7%), 58.com (WUBA -0.7%), YY (YY -4.5%), Moxian (MOXC -1.6%), Phoenix New Media (FENG -1.5%), Fang Holdings (SFUN -0.3%), Baidu (BIDU -0.7%), ChinaCache (CCIH -2.8%), Autohome (ATHM -2%),
Previously: Bilibili -2.6% on temporary mobile app suspension (July 30)
Previously: Sohu.com -8.5% on Q2 mobile game and brand ad declines (July 30)
