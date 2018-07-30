Chinese internet stocks drop after Sohu, Sogou earnings

Chinese internet information providers and internet-related stocks drop after this morning’s earnings reports from Sohu (SOHU -17.2% ), Sogou (SOGO -11.5% ), and Changyou (CYOU -5.8% ).

On the move: Alibaba (BABA -1.8% ), JD.com (JD -2.5% ), Uxin (UXIN -6% ), Weibo (WB -4.7% ), 58.com (WUBA -0.7% ), YY (YY -4.5% ), Moxian (MOXC -1.6% ), Phoenix New Media (FENG -1.5% ), Fang Holdings (SFUN -0.3% ), Baidu (BIDU -0.7% ), ChinaCache (CCIH -2.8% ), Autohome (ATHM -2% ),

Previously: Bilibili -2.6% on temporary mobile app suspension (July 30)

Previously: Sohu.com -8.5% on Q2 mobile game and brand ad declines (July 30)

Previously: Sohu.com -8.5% on Q2 mobile game and brand ad declines (July 30)