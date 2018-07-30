PetroChina forecasts H1 net profit to more than double

PetroChina (PTR +1% ) says it expects its net profit to more than double in this year's H1, rising by at least 13.5B yuan ($1.98B) and as much as 15.5B yuan from the same period a year ago.

Based on net profit of 12.67B yuan in H1 2017, PTR’s net profit would total at least 26.17B yuan ($3.84B) and reach as high as 28.17B yuan in the first six months of 2018, which also would be PTRs highest six-month profit since 2015.

“With rising crude prices, the company reported higher sales prices of crude oil, refined products and natural gas,” PTR said in filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange; it will announce actual H1 results on Aug. 31.