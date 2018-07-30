CenturyLink gets authorization for Alliant 2 government deal

CenturyLink (CTL +0.6% ) has gotten authority to operate under a $50B-ceiling governmentwide acquisition contract.

The approval comes under the General Services Administration's Alliant 2 deal, a multiple-award IDIQ deal for federal agencies to buy IT solutions.

Alliant 2 has a base term of five years (through June 30, 2023) as well as a five-year option after that.

CenturyLink is now able to offer IT services through the GSA WITS 3, IT Schedule 70, Networx Universal/Enterprise, Connections II, EIS and Alliant 2 contracts.