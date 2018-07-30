BMC Stock Holdings +6% on Q2 earnings beat

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH +6.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 12.6% Y/Y to $998.46M, with contributions of 7.9% from higher selling prices for lumber, 2.4% from organic growth and 2.3% from acquisitions.

Sales by products: Structural components $167.62M (+21.2% Y/Y); Lumber & lumber sheet goods $368.12M (26.7% Y/Y); Millwork, doors & windows $249.19M (+3.4% Y/Y) and Other building products & services $212.53M (-1.4% Y/Y).

Sales by customer type: Single-family homebuilders $757.06M (+15.1% Y/Y); Remodeling contractors $117.41 (+19.5% Y/) and Multi-family, commercial & other contractors $123.99 (-4.8% Y/Y).

Net sales of Ready-Frame® increased 32.7% Y/Y to $60.1M.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross was 24% up by 11 bps ; operating improved by 191 bps to 5.6% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 117 bps to 7.9%

SG&A expenses were $169.8M (+7.6% Y/Y) and as percentage to sales improved by 80 bps to 17%.

Operating cash flow was $27.7M compared to $15.31M a year ago.

