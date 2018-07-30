More on Chunghwa Telecom Q2 results

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT +0.7%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 3.6% Y/Y to NT$53.7B.
Mobile communications revenue decreased by 4.1% Y/Y to NT$25.68B, due to increased market competition and VoIP substitution.
Mobile voice revenue decreased Y/Y, which was partially offset by the increase in smart device sales whereas, Mobile VAS revenue remained flat.
Internet revenue increased by 0.9% Y/Y to NT$7.14B, due to higher application value-added service revenue.
Domestic fixed communications revenue decreased by 3.2% Y/Y to NT$16.44B, due to lower local telephone service and decreased ICT project revenue.
International fixed communications revenue decreased by 12.0% to NT$3.25B.
Subscribers: Broadband/HiNet 3.71M (-1% Y/Y); Mobile 10.52M (-1.9% Y/Y); Mobile Internet 8.96M (+11.7% Y/Y); 4G subscribers 8.74M & Fixed Line had 10.56M.
Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 4.0% Y/Y to NT$41.6B, mainly due to the lower cost of goods sold and ICT project costs.
EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 37.3%.
CFO increased by 8.3% to NT$17.24B, which was mainly due to the increase of contract cancellation fee.
Cash and equivalents decreased by 9.2 % Y/Y to NT$43.87B.
