More on Chunghwa Telecom Q2 results

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT +0.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 3.6% Y/Y to NT$53.7B.

Mobile communications revenue decreased by 4.1% Y/Y to NT$25.68B, due to increased market competition and VoIP substitution.

Mobile voice revenue decreased Y/Y, which was partially offset by the increase in smart device sales whereas, Mobile VAS revenue remained flat.

Internet revenue increased by 0.9% Y/Y to NT$7.14B, due to higher application value-added service revenue.

Domestic fixed communications revenue decreased by 3.2% Y/Y to NT$16.44B, due to lower local telephone service and decreased ICT project revenue.

International fixed communications revenue decreased by 12.0% to NT$3.25B.

Subscribers: Broadband/HiNet 3.71M (-1% Y/Y); Mobile 10.52M (-1.9% Y/Y); Mobile Internet 8.96M (+11.7% Y/Y); 4G subscribers 8.74M & Fixed Line had 10.56M.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 4.0% Y/Y to NT$41.6B, mainly due to the lower cost of goods sold and ICT project costs.

EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 37.3%.

CFO increased by 8.3% to NT$17.24B, which was mainly due to the increase of contract cancellation fee.

Cash and equivalents decreased by 9.2 % Y/Y to NT$43.87B.

