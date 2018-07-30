Mercury General on the rise after massive Q2 beat

Mercury General gains 6.4% in morning trading after Q2 operating income of 88 cents per share exceeds consensus estimate by 66%.

That compares with the year-ago per-share figure of 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Mercury General touched $49.76 earlier in the session, its highest intraday price since Jan. 30. Volume of 225,700 compares with its three-month daily average of 273,798.

Q2 catastrophe losses fell to $2M from $10M a year earlier.

Combined ratio improved to 96.9% vs 97.8%.

Net premiums earned increased to $834.0M, up 4.5% from $797.7M.

Total revenue $885.4M vs. $852.8M.

Net investment income, after taxes, rose to $30.9M vs. $28.0M Y/Y; with average annual yield on investments rising to 3.3% from 3.1%.

