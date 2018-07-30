Australia's Jervois Mining buys stake in Ecobalt amid shareholder criticism

Australia’s Jervois Mining has acquired a 4.54% stake in Ecobalt Solutions (OTCQX:ECSIF -6.6% ), after Australia's Tribeca hedge fund on Friday called for a sale of the company or a management overhaul.

The move suggests a potential bidding war may be starting for one of the few projects outside the Democratic Republic of Congo which nearly ready to start production of cobalt, which is in demand for use in rechargeable batteries.

Ecobalt owns 100% of the Idaho Cobalt project, a high grade cobalt deposit with a partially completed mine site and mill, and which has full environmental permitting in what Jervois calls “the only near-term domestic cobalt production potential in the U.S.”