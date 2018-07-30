Nam Tai Property Q2 dragged down by $3.3M forex loss

Nam Tai Property (NTP -3.3% ) falls after reporting Q2 net loss per share of 15 cents, as the company's results were dragged down by the decline of Chinese currency against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign currency exchange loss of $3.3M accounted for about 57% of Nam Tai's net loss of Q2. General and administrative expenses were $4.2M for the quarter vs. $2.9M in the year-ago quarter. Interest income was $1.57M vs $1.85M.

Return on equity at June 30, 2018 was negative 2.7%, compared with positive ROE of 1.6% as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Source: Press Release

