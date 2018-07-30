Syrah Resources announces Q2 activity report

Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF -5.5% ) reports 1H graphite sales volume of 16,000 tons with further 7,000 tons awaiting Port of Nacala.

For Balama Graphite operations, the company revises 2018 production target to 135,000 to 145,000 tons from 160,000 tons, and cash operating costs forecast $430-$450 per ton, as compared to previous guidance of $400 per ton.

Realized price remains lower than inferred.

From 2019, C1 cash operating costs to initially progress below $400/ton and continue to decline towards US$300/ton as volumes increase.

Cash on hand of $56.7M, and forecasts Q3 balance of ~$40M.

