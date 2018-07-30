US Foods Holding slides 16.5% post Q2 results

US Foods (USFD -16.5% ) slips after reporting flat revenue Y/Y for Q2 to $6.16B.

Total case volume decreased 0.9% Y/Y with organic case volume declining 1.5%.

Independent restaurant case volume increased 3.8%, of which 2.7% was organic growth.

Adj. gross profit of $1.1B increased 1.8% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA rose 4.9% Y/Y to $300M.

Net Debt was $3.5B & the ratio of Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA was 3.2x down 20 bps.

2018 Outlook: US Foods expects total case volume growth to approach flat; Net sales growth of 1-2%; Adj. Gross profit dollar growth of ~3%; Adj. EBITDA growth of 5%-7%; D&A of $300-340M & Adj. EPS of $2.00 -2.10 is anticipated.

