Motorola adds copyright claim to Hytera case

Motorola Solutions (MSI -1.9% ) has added a claim for copyright infringement in its intellectual-property battle against Hytera Communications.

Motorola says Hytera unlawfully copied source code for its own use in two-wary radios, base stations, repeaters and dispatch systems -- a fact that only became known to Motorola during hearings tied to trade secret litigation.

It's pursued patent infringement actions but is now adding charges of verbatim code copying.

