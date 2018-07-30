American Express dips after WSJ publishes story on forex rate practice

American Express (AXP -2.5% ) declines after the Wall Street Journal published a story saying that the credit-card company's foreign-exchange business recruited small and mid-sized business customers by offering low currency-conversion rates but later raising them without notifying clients.

The practice, intended to increase revenue and employee commissions, was used more than 10 years, the WSJ says, citing current and former AmEx employees. Sales people would tell potential customers that American Express would beat the price they're paying other financial institutions for converting currency or sending money out of the country. But they didn't tell customers that the margin, a markup tacked onto the base currency exchange rate, could be raised without notice, the article alleges.

Some customers had margins increase between 0.05 to 0.25 of a percentage point earlier this year; in earlier years margins rose as much as 3 percentage points, WSJ reports.

An American Express spokeswoman told the WSJ that it believes "our transactions are completed and reported in a fair and transparent manner at the rates which the client has authorized."

