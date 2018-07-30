Germany plans stricter online tax law; WSJ says Amazon susceptible to click farms

A German finance ministry spokeswoman says the country is planning stricter online shopping rules to combat sales tax fraud.

Reuters reviewed the draft law, which would oblige e-commerce companies to record transactions that could be taxable in Germany. Companies like Amazon (AMZN -1.3% ) and eBay (EBAY -0.4% ) would be liable for unpaid taxes of shoppers, especially when sellers aren’t registered for tax purposes to sell to German customers.

The law will be discussed Wednesday at a cabinet meeting.

Click farms: Over the weekend, the WSJ reported that Amazon’s platform is susceptible to click farms, hired reviewers, and other scams merchants pull to game the product-ranking system.

Amazon says those abusing the system “make up a tiny fraction of activity on our site.”