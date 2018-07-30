Chesapeake Energy +4% in delayed reaction to Utica asset sale

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +4% ) adds to gains following last week's news that it was selling its Utica Shale interests for ~$2B.

Imperial Capital analyst Jason Wangler reiterates an In-line rating on CHK but raises his stock price target to $6, saying the deal allows CHK to enjoy "meaningful debt repayment," a reduction in midstream costs and the ability to focus on production from the Powder River Basin.

Since the deal news after the last Thursday's close, eight of the 25 analysts surveyed by FactSet have raised their stock price targets, moving the average target up to $4.67 from $4.03 at the end of June.