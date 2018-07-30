Eagle Materials reports Q1 EPS +22%

Eagle Materials (EXP -6.3% ) reports improved margin in Light Materials segment and pricing across nearly all businesses for Q2, however higher freight costs impacted net sales prices in both cement and wallboard lines.

Revenue by business lines: Cement: $155.3M (+3.7%); Concrete & aggregates: $40.5M (-6.9%); Light Materials: $170.2M (+10.6%); Oil & Gas Proppants: $21.7M (+15.1%).

Sales volume: Cement: Stagnant at 1,511M tons; Concrete: 319M (-11%) cubic yards; Aggregates: 856M tons (-4%); Gypsum Wallboard: 710 MMSF (+9%); Paperboard: 82M tons (+4%); Frac sand: 366M (+16%) tons.

Average sales price: Cement $108.69 (+2%) per ton; Concrete: $101.66 (+3%) per cubic yard; Aggregates: $9.75 (+6%) per ton; Gypsum Wallboard: $160.71 (+1%) per MSF; Paperboard: $531.99 (-3%) per ton.

The company also announces start-up of new frac sand drying plant in Illinois.

Previously: Eagle Materials EPS of $1.38 (July 30)