Credit Suisse updates on Mondelez International

Credit Suisse weighs in on the recent guidance update from Mondelez International (MDLZ +0.3% ).

"While not a huge revision (now at the high end of 1-2%), we think it reflects the beginning of a recovery back toward a 3-4% organic rate that investors expect from a company like this with leadership positions in advantaged snack categories and emerging market exposure," says the CS analyst team.

The investment firm drops its 2018 EPS estimate on Mondelez to $2.43 and the 2019 EPS estimate to $2.62 to account for management's commentary. An Outperform rating on MDLZ is kept in place.

