Key events next week for healthcare investors

Noteworthy events during the week of August 5-11 for healthcare investors.

Tuesday (8/7): FDA advisory committee review for Insmed's (NASDAQ:INSM) ALIS for NTM lung disease.

FDA action date for Pain Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTIE) marketing application for Remoxy ER.

Wednesday (8/8): FDA advisory committee review for Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PRTK) omadacycline for CABP and ABSSSI.

FDA action date for SIGA Technologies' (NASDAQ:SIGA) TPOXX for smallpox.

Saturday (8/11): FDA action date for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea: 12-week dosing for wet AMD.

FDA action date for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) patisiran for hATTR amyloidosis.