Ares Management reported to buy multifamily portfolio for $440M: Bloomberg

An affiliate of Ares Management (ARES -0.5% ) agrees to buy 12 multifamily properties from Cottonwood Residential for about $440M, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ares U.S. Real Estate Fund IX is making the acquisition, which encompasses sites in Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The deal values Salt Lake City-based Cottonwood at an enterprise value of about $1.7B, one of the people said.

