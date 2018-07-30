More on The First of Long Island Q2 results

The First of Long Island (FLIC -0.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.9% Y/Y to $28.6M.

Net interest margin declined 28 bps to 2.61%.

Net income increased 12.9% Y/Y to $10.3M & EPS increased 8.1% Y/Y to $0.40.

ROA improved 3 bps to 0.97% and ROE declined 8 bps to 11.08%.

Cash dividends per share increased 7.1% Y/Y to $0.15 with dividend pay-out ratio of 37.5%.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased 5 bps 1.10%.

The credit quality of the bank’s loan and securities portfolios remains excellent with nonaccrual loans amounting to $1.8M (+80% Y/Y) which was 0.06% of total loans outstanding.

Tier 1 leverage of 9%; Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based & Tier 1 risk-based both were 15.3% and Total risk-based capital ratio was16.5%.

Previously: The First of Long Island misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 30)