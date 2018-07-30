On The Move | M&A

WSP to acquire Louis Berger, a US-based International professional services firm

|About: WSP Global Inc (WSPOF)|By:, SA News Editor

WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) has entered into an agreement to buy Berger Group Holdings Inc., parent of the group of companies operating under the umbrella name of Louis Berger, for $400M.

Louis Berger is an Engineering news-record top-20 ranked, global professional services corporation. With ~5K engineers, economists, scientists and planners around the globe.

Louis Berger has ~$480M in annual net revenues and $45M in normalized EBITDA.

The acquisition significantly adds to WSP’s US Transportation & Infrastructure and Environment & Water sectors and complements WSP’s design and project management practices with extensive expertise in master planning.

WSP expects the acquisition to be mid-single digit accretive to adjusted net earnings per share before amortization of intangibles, without considering any synergies. Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA of WSP is expected to be ~1.9x at the closing of the acquisition.

WSP expects to incur ~$50M in one-time integration and restructuring costs and deal is expected to be completed in the Q418 (subject to the closing conditions and approvals).

Press Release

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox