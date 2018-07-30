WSP to acquire Louis Berger, a US-based International professional services firm

WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) has entered into an agreement to buy Berger Group Holdings Inc., parent of the group of companies operating under the umbrella name of Louis Berger, for $400M.

Louis Berger is an Engineering news-record top-20 ranked, global professional services corporation. With ~5K engineers, economists, scientists and planners around the globe.

Louis Berger has ~$480M in annual net revenues and $45M in normalized EBITDA.

The acquisition significantly adds to WSP’s US Transportation & Infrastructure and Environment & Water sectors and complements WSP’s design and project management practices with extensive expertise in master planning.

WSP expects the acquisition to be mid-single digit accretive to adjusted net earnings per share before amortization of intangibles, without considering any synergies. Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA of WSP is expected to be ~1.9x at the closing of the acquisition.

WSP expects to incur ~$50M in one-time integration and restructuring costs and deal is expected to be completed in the Q418 (subject to the closing conditions and approvals).

