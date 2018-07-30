Eurozone economic sentiment edges lower in July

Eurozone economic sentiment edged lower in July to 112.1, pulled down by less optimism in the industry and the retail sectors, despite a better mood in services.

Business climate indicator fell to 1.29 in July from 1.38 in June, following a similar downward path as economic sentiment since a peak of 1.63 in January.

The survey suggested trade tensions between the European Union and the United States, that resulted in the U.S. imposing tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports in June as well as the threat of more tariffs on EU cars, had an effect.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR