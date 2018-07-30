German, Spanish inflation remain above ECB target in July

German and Spanish inflation remained slightly above the ECB price stability target in July, supporting the ECB's cautious approach of winding down its monetary stimulus only gradually.

German consumer price inflation harmonized remained at 2.1% Y/Y, in line with consensus and above the ECB target of close to but below 2%.

Spain consumer price inflation harmonized remained unchanged at 2.3% Y/Y in July.

The Eurozone will publish preliminary July inflation data on Tuesday, with the annual rate expected to remain unchanged at 2.0%, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB's target is close to but just under 2.0%.

Source: Investing.com

