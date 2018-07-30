More on PGT Innovations Q2 results

PGT Innovations (PGTI -0.8% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 23% Y/Y to $169.27M and gross margin of 35.4% up by 300 bps.

Sales growth by segment: Repair & remodel +30% Y/Y and new constructions +12% Y/Y.

Q2 Operating margin improved by 320 bps to 17.7% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 170 bps to 20%.

SG&A expenses were $32.58M up by 32.3% Y/Y.

FY18 Outlook: Sales $580-600M; Adj. EBITDA $100-110M; Net income of $0.95-1.10 and FCF $62-72M.

