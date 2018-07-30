Malone succession: CEOs get first crack at his stocks on passing

In a weekend interview, 77-year-old John Malone says it's the longtime CEOs of his businesses that will get first rights to his controlling stock when he dies.

Talking with The Irish Times about his Emerald Isle assets (where he's invested about €300M in personal funds over the past 10 years), Malone says “In the case of most of my long-time CEOs they have the first right to acquire my control stock when I’m pushing up the posies."

"The number one succession plan was to arrange for continuity and, in most cases, the CEO with the help of the companies that they run could manage that opportunity or burden, whatever you want to call it," he adds.

Malone-tied companies/tracking stocks: LBTYA, FWONA, BATRA, LSXMA, LBRDA, DISCA, LGF.A, LGF.B, CHTR

Source: Bloomberg