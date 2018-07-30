Alexander's Q2 FFO per share falls; 10Q includes some Toys `R' Us details
- Alexander's (ALX -1.9%) reports FFO per share $5.11 vs $5.60 from a year ago.
- Revenue rose to $58.3M from $57.2M.
- As of June 30, 2018, portfolio was comprised of seven properties totaling 2.44M square feet and was 99.5% occupied.
- Related to Toys "R" Us's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its 47,000-square-foot lease at Rego Park II shopping center was rejected as of June 30, 2018 and possession of the space was returned to Alexander's. The company accelerated depreciation and amortization of the remaining balances of $588,000 of tenant improvements and $215,000 of deferred leasing costs during Q2. ALX wrote off Toys "R" Us receivable of $500,00 during H1.
