Ipsos to acquire 4 global divisions of GfK Research for €105M

Ipsos (OTC:IPSOF) to acquire for cash 100% of 4 global divisions of GfK Research: Customer Experience; Experience Innovation; Health; and Public Affairs, for €105M.

The estimated revenue for 2018 of the acquired businesses is above €200M, with EMEA contributing to around 55% of the revenues, the Americas to 39% and APAC to 6%.

The acquisition will be financed through the existing credit facilities of the company.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate growth and generate improved margins in the medium term and be accretive to EPS.

The proposed transaction is expected to close on or around September 30.