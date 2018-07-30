Dropbox ups storage plans to 3TB; shares slide ahead of earnings

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) now offers up to 3TB of cloud storage and existing plans get a free upgrade.

Dropbox will offer a 2TB plan to individual users for the first time. Dropbox Professional moves from 1TB to 2TB and keeps the $16.58/month pricing. Dropbox Plus stays at 1TB for $8.25/month.

Dropbox Business Standard for teams jumps from 2TB to 3TB for the same $12.50/month cost. The unlimited Business Advanced costs $20 per user per month.

For comparison, Apple’s iCloud storage tiers range from the free 5GB plan to $9.99/month 2TB plan.