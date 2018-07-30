MoviePass owner tanks again

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is down 48% to $1.05 after reports of MoviePass service issues over the weekend. Many of the social media complaints on MoviePass focused on the inability of consumers to use the service for tickets to Mission:Impossible Fallout.

Wedbush analyst Michal Pachter doesn't paint a pretty picture for MoviePass after the company took an emergency loan last week to keep operating. "The $5 million was that last breath of oxygen," warned Pachter.

Shares of HMNY traded as low as $1.045 earlier in the day. If HMNY closes below $1.00, a Nasdaq delisting warning will be sent.

Previously: Is it Mission Impossible for MoviePass? (July 27)

Previously: MoviePass parent rebounds late after service restoration (July 27)