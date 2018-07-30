InnerWorkings announces agreement with Engine Capital

InnerWorkings (INWK +7.3% ) announced entering into an agreement with Engine Capital, a value-oriented special situations fund that invests both actively and passively in companies undergoing changes.

“Our conversations with the Board of Directors and management have to date been very productive. We applaud the Board for invigorating its composition with the addition of Lindsay Corby and Adam Gutstein. The particular skills and experience that these new directors bring to the table will help InnerWorkings to accomplish rigorous cost-cutting goals, among other operational objectives. We also welcome the return of an independent director in the Chairman role. With these changes, including the future engagement of a nationally-recognized consultant to assist in the cost-cutting initiative, we believe the Company’s leadership is taking all the right steps to enhance stockholder value”, commented Arnaud Ajdler, Managing Member of Engine Capital.