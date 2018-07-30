BCB Bancorp completes private placement of $33.5M of subordinated notes

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP +2.4%) announced the completion of its private placement of $33.5M in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2028.

The Notes bear a fixed rate of 5.625% for the first 5 years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the then current 3-month LIBOR rate plus 272 basis points.

The Notes were assigned an investment grade rating of A- by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. served as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel.

Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

