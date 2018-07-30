Hi-Crush Partners upgraded at Cowen on valuation

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP +0.3% ) is slightly higher even after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $16, saying valuation is no longer attractive after the stock's 40% move.

Cowen analysts see HCLP currently trading at a slight premium to U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Covia Holdings (CVIA), which seems a bit expensive considering HCLP is 100% exposed to cyclical oil and gas markets while the other two firms have some exposure to less volatile industrial markets.

The firm foresees HCLP drawing on its currently undrawn revolver with $104M available to pay the new $0.75 distribution beginning in Q1 2019, which may pressure units if the market outlook has deteriorated.