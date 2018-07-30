EA launches premium game subscription with early access

Electronic Arts (EA -5.3% ) is offering full access to its latest releases via subscription for the first time via a new top-end tier to its Origin Access service.

Origin Access Premier will allow members to play top games days before launch, along with the benefits that lower tiers get.

In particular, Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition will be available in August; FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition will be ready in September; Battlefield V Deluxe Edition in October; and Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition in February.

Subscribers also can immediately play previously released EA PC titles including Star Wars: Battlefront II, The Sims 4, FIFA 18 and more.

The new tier costs $14.99/month, or $99.99 for a year.